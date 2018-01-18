India’s men’s hockey team were outclassed 2-0 by Belgium after failing to convert any of the four penalty corners (PC) at the Four Nations Invitational tournament at the Blake Park in New Zealand on Thursday.

Goals by Sebastien Dockier (8th minute) and Victor Wegnez (34th) put Belgium on top early on early on as India grappled for a toe-hold. Despite conceding early, India put in a positive effort as both teams played out an exciting first quarter. But, it was Belgium who were constantly ahead of the Indian defence, moving the ball swiftly while creating plenty of opportunities in the inner circle.

Their first big attempt came in the fourth minute when Belgian forward swiftly smashed a reverse hit to the post but goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made an impressive save. Four minutes later, a circle penetration by Belgium saw Dockier demonstrate a classic reverse hit to put the ball into the post making it 1-0.

PCs continue to hurt India

However, India found a golden opportunity in the 12th minute to equalise when forward Ramandeep Singh won the team their first PC of the match, but the chance went begging, as the ball could not be stopped at the top of the D.

A compact Belgian defence slowed down India’s attack in the second quarter. But the Indian forwards were relentless and worked in packs as they kept up their hunt to find a successful penetration.

Seven minutes into the second quarter, India’s moment to score was created by Armaan, Vivek Prasad and Mandeep who worked in tandem in front of the post forcing Belgian defenders to make an error.

The attempt resulted in the second PC of the match for India. However, Harmanpreet Singh’s dragflick was defended by Belgium’s first runner.

Minutes later, forward Ramandeep Singh made another foray into the Belgium circle, brimming hope of a conversion, but his nudge was high up, though Mandeep got a stick on it, the ball bounced off the cross bar.

Belgium continued to lead 1-0 as the teams went into the half-time. A strong circle penetration in the opening minute of the third quarter saw India win their third PC of the match, but Varun Kumar’s drag flick was deflected by Belgian defender, denying India an equaliser.

Defensive errors

An error by the Indian defence was capitalised by Belgian Victor Wegnez who found the gap to put the ball into India’s post to take his team’s lead to a comfortable 2-0 in the 34th minute.

India later won their fourth PC of the match when Ramandeep’s swift run-in through the midfield towards the striking circle forced Belgian defenders to foul.

A nice top of the circle variation though fetched no result as Belgians seemed well-prepared for it and denied India a goal with good defence. The final quarter saw India push their limits in their attack, created a few good chances, but couldn’t find a breakthrough. India will take on New Zealand in their third match on Saturday.