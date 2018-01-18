The upcoming season is the going to crucial for the men’s hockey team. They are going to play three major tournaments, which include the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the World Cup.

However, men’s coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the team’s aim is to win gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta and in the process qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “The big dream is to win a medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020,” said Marijne in an interview with sportknowhowxl. Marijne added that winning a medal at the World Cup is also is a priority.

An immediate yes for the job

During the interview, Marijne revealed that how he was ecstatic when he was approached for the job after Roelant Oltmans was sacked. “The fact that the union approached me came as a surprise, but I immediately said ‘yes’,” said Marijne.

However, he said that it was one of the most challenging jobs in the world “Hockey is number one in India and one of the countries with the richest history in the field of this sport. That makes this position so challenging,” said Marijne. However, he said that the team was young and consistency is the key ahead. “It is a young team that has to become even more consistent in the level of play,” he said.