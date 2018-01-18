Mumbai Maharathi made a dramatic turnaround merely hours after pulling out of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) after being felt “cheated” during the ongoing season.

On Thursday, though, the franchise was “shocked and distressed” to hear about the development. Mumbai Maharathi co-owner Pradeep Sherawat denied reports that they have withdrawn from PWL after being miffed with the organisers.

“We were shocked and distressed to see a story circulating in the media that we as a team had withdrawn from the third Pro Wrestling League currently on in New Delhi,” Sherawat said. “We would like to first categorically and unequivocally state that this story is blatantly false and has been spread by malicious intent and none of the owners have anything to do with it.”

Backtracking

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Maharathi issued a statement saying that they have pulled out of the PWL with immediate effect after they were prevented from blocking the 74kg category in a clash against Veer Marathas.

The Maharathi team alleged that Sakshi Malik had opted to block the wrestler in the 74kg category but was not allowed to do so by the organisers “in a clear violation of the rules”.

It was the result in the 74kg category that shaped the final outcome of the contest as at 3-3, Praveen Rana got the better of Praveen Dahiya to seal the tie in favour of Veer Marathas.

However, Sherawat denied the reports and even went to the extent of apologising to the CEO of PWL Sunil Kalra. “We would like to reiterate that we have complete faith in the organisers of the PWL and that they have been conducting this world-class league in a fair and equitable manner. We have been with them right from day one and would continue to do so,” he said.

A false story?

The co-owner of Mumbai Maharathi, in fact, blamed one of their vendors for circulating the false story. “Our investigations have revealed that Birbal Sports and Entertainment, whom we had hired to handle our operations for the league, is behind this story,” said Sherawat said.

“We have terminated all our relationships with them with immediate effect and relieve them of all their duties. We would like to declare that the Mumbai Maharathi players are all eagerly looking forward to our next match on January 20, 2018,” he added.

With star wrestler Sakshi in their team, Mumbai Maharathi is presently lying in the fourth position in the six-team event with two points from three games.