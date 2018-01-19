New comers Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign back on track after a stutter by beating Mumbai City FC 3-1 at the Football Arena in Andheri on Thursday.

The comprehensive victory, after a shock loss to struggling Delhi Dynamos in their last outing, pitch-forked Bengaluru over Chennaiyin FC onto the top of the table with 21 points but have played a game more. However, it compounded the problems of fifth-placed Mumbai as they suffered their second straight defeat at home.

India skipper Sunil Chhetri did the star turn for the visitors scoring in either half while Miku found the net just after an hour mark to complete the tally for Bengaluru FC while the hosts got a consolation goal in the 72nd minute through substitute Leo Costa off a pass from striker Balwant Singh.

Both teams wer guilty of wasting scoring opportunities in the first half and Chhetri finally broke the deadlock two minutes from half time when he calmly converted the penalty after he was brought down in the box by Balwant.

The star striker was then in perfect position to score from an Udanta Singh cross, following a scorching run on the right flank, to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

Venezuelan striker Miku made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute with a superbly placed free-kick from just outside the box that he hit into the left corner of the goal through a big gap in the defensive wall as Bengaluru rode rough shod over the hosts.