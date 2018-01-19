B Sai Praneeth and the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the Malaysia Masters badminton on Thursday.

Praneeth played top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men’s singles but couldn’t get past the world champion. Praneeth battled for each point especially in the first game. However, he was outplayed in every department of the game and lost the second round match 17 -21, 8-21 in just 28 minutes.

Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy ran into second-ranked Denmark’s Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen. The Indian couldn’t muster much of a challenge, losing their women’s doubles match 15-21, 15-21.

