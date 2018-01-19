Divij Sharan and Rajeev Ram on Friday came from behind to beat Marcel Granollers and Fabio Fognini and advance to third round of the Australian Open.

After the Indo-US pair were broken early in the first set, they failed to capitalise on both chances they got to break and lost the set 4-6.

In the next set, the two pairs broke each other’s serve twice and it reached the tie-breaker stage. But Sharan and Ram held their nerves to clinch the set 7-6.

In the decider, Sharan and Ram rode on the momentum, breaking their opponents’ serve twice and holding theirs to clinch it 6-2.

They will next face the winner of Feliciano Lopez-Marc Lopez and Ben Mclachlan-Jan-Lennard Struff.