Three-time champions India completed their rout of Group B in the ICC Under-19 World Cup by registering a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe on Friday.

India had already sealed a quarter-final spot with back-to-back wins against Australia and Papua New Guinea in Group B. It was another clinical performance on Friday as India ended the group stage unbeaten and unchallenged.

Batting first, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 154 in 48.1 overs, with left-arm spinners Anukul Roy (4/20) and Abhishek Sharma (2/22) topping the charts. Zimbabwe were 110/3 at one stage but lost their last seven wickets for 44 runs.

India chased down the small target with ridiculous ease as Harvik Desai (56 not out off 73) and Shubman Gill (90 not out off 59) took the team home in just 21.4 overs.

His 90* off 59 sped India to another big win - Shubman Gill is the #INDvZIM Player of the Match! #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/R4mge2w5S1 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 19, 2018

Captain Prithvi Shaw did not open, letting the other batsmen spend more time in the middle before the quarter-finals. Desai, who was one of the two changes in the team alongside Riyag Parag, made the opportunity count with a solid half-century.

Gill, who has a first-class hundred to his name representing Punjab, was in devastating form smashing 14 fours and a six en route his second successive half-century. Gill fittingly hit the winning boundary, a straight drive for four.