Video Interview: Meet Arjun and Kush Maini, India’s fast-rising motorsport stars

The Maini brothers seem nothing like typical siblings, except when they engage in banter. They neither look or behave like each other. But once you get them talking, it’s evident that the brothers share a close bond, built on a mutual love for racing.

Arjun, the elder of the two at 20, comes across as the mature one, not because of the formal manners and spectacles, but due to his measured responses. Kush, at 17, is more candid in his answers and comes across as the carefree sibling. Interestingly, these descriptions also fit their individual driving styles.

Arjun is a more smooth and precise driver, Kush is aggressive and “makes it work” according to his brother. Arjun will be racing in the FIA Formula 2 championship this year, while Kush will compete in the British F3.

Interviewing the two of them together on camera is part laugh riot, part wonderment and one can’t help but imagine how these two have managed to co-exist under the same roof.

Having spoken to Arjun before, it is easier to engage him in questions about motorsport – experiences with Haas F1 as developmental driver and such. But Kush is more of a wild card and offers rare insights into the world of motorsport from the perception of a teenager.

Play

Sons of Gautam Maini, a hobby driver with an “itch for racing,” the sport chose them as much as they chose the sport.

“Unfortunately he didn’t have the support he was able to provide us. When I was five years old he bought me my first go-kart. We would go to the track every Sunday and I just couldn’t stop driving. So that’s how I got into it and it has stayed with me ever since,’ Arjun recalls.

Kush says he doesn’t like answering questions about why they started racing. But then goes on to share a hilarious anecdote about his first race.

“When I was seven-and-a-half years old after driving a bit in the 4-stroke cars, rental cars around India, I signed up for one of the races Arjun was doing. Obviously he was in front of the category because he was three years older. I had to take signatures from every parent at the track to even get me into the race because I was too young. I could barely reach the pedals but I guess I was (driving) a bit dangerous (ly) but it was fun,” he said.

On further probing, it is revealed that he finished sixth among eighth cars, because he made the other two crash out. Arjun won that race.

(Image courtesy: Maini Brothers)
(Image courtesy: Maini Brothers)

It would seem that they have followed the same course through their careers – Arjun leading the way, Kush rapidly catching up. But now that Kush is, in their words ‘taller and bulkier’, the Maini household is an ultra-competitive warzone. It’s a funny story now but Kush has crashed into an ambulance and Arjun’s car in a bid to overtake his brother. They even joke about how they will be banned after competing in an international race together.

“When you compete with a brother who is in the (same) sport as you, everything gets competitive, be it drinking water at dinner or racing on a simulator. It is silly but I love (it), it’s fun competing with Arjun,” Kush says.

(Image courtesy: Maini Brothers)
(Image courtesy: Maini Brothers)

The inference that this competition only makes them better is evident from their swift rise through the ranks.

Kush says he has broken every record in karting, Arjun points to himself to indicate said records were originally his. But the younger brother insists that he is learning a lot from Arjun, even (or especially) from his mistakes. “He broke the records first and I followed,” he concedes.

But among all the fun and jokes, their passion for driving shines through, as do the sheer hard yards the entire Maini family has put in.

(Image courtesy: Maini Brothers)
(Image courtesy: Maini Brothers)

There aren’t many tracks to practice on, for starters. “Living in Bangalore, the closest track was Coimbatore and we used to drive (on it) five times a year. That is nothing compared to the 20 weekends Europeans get,” Arjun elaborates.

“We are lucky because father shared (the) same dream so had support getting sponsorship (which) is hard. We wait for someone to become a hero and then worship them, instead of being a part of them becoming the hero,” he says in a serious manner, all jokes forgotten.

“Scene is changing, but it’s happening slowly,” Kush adds.

Only a handful of Indians who have made it there and only two in Formula 1. But Gautam is ensuring they have all the resources they can get. This includes mental coaching, an often ignored part of elite sport.

“Racing is a huge mental game, almost as big as fitness. Dad brought in Dr Shree Advani (Pankaj Advani’s brother) as a mind coach to help deal with pressure and other aspects,” Kush says.

(Image courtesy: Maini Brothers)
(Image courtesy: Maini Brothers)

Still young, their confidence shines through as does the commitment to their calling. On being quizzed about a driver they would like to race with – other than their idol Ayrton Senna – Arjun’s response is very telling, perhaps the best indication of the levels that they operate on: “I still have a chance of driving with some of the drivers on current grid.” He won’t name any of them.

That is rare quality in an athlete – confidence with self awareness. Both Arjun and Kush have that, and with the added boost of driving in Europe, it looks like only a matter of time before they make it to the next level.

