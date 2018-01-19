Pune City FC have signed two players in the ongoing winter transfer window, a release from the Indian Super League confirmed on Friday.

The Wadhawan-group owned outfit signed Spaniard Manuel Jesus Ortiz Toribio, also known as ‘Lolo’ and Austrian Marko Stankovic. Lolo is a former La Liga player and can play as a centre back or a defensive midfielder.

The 33-year-old started his La Liga career at Sevilla, before being sent on loan to Malaga. He came back to Sevilla to win the Copa del Rey in the season 2009-10 before moving permanently to Osasuna, where he spent four seasons.

Stankovic, the 31-year-old is an Austrian international with one cap to his name, who plays mainly as a central midfielder. He has primarily plied his trade for Sturm Graz and Austria Wien, after starting his career at DSV Leboen.

The two new players are available for selection ahead of Pune City’s next match against ATK. The club have released Damir Grgic and Robertino Pugliara.