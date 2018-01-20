Running and reading are two verbs that are used repeatedly when American distance-runner Jeffrey Eggleston talks about his life. Probably, it’s this passion for the written word that also proved to be a way for him to support his desire to become a runner.

The 33-year-old, who has competed in the Athletics World Championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015, used to work in a public library back in Boulder, Colarado, to fund his running gear and travel for events before the big results started to come.

“I worked to support myself in addition to running,” says Eggleston, who would be participating in his first Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. He had earlier participated in 10k Race in Bangalore in 2014.

“I worked at a public library. I was a cataloger so I cataloged books. I used to train before work and after work and as I improved through the sport, I was able to secure a shoe contract and make the World Championship teams and perform at a high level that enable me to become a full-time runner,” adds the 33-year-old, who stood out among the group of African elite runners during an media interaction on Friday and has a career-best time of 2:10:52 seconds.

However, books continue to keep him company despite Eggleston making a complete switch to a career in running and normally carries a large stack of books every time he is on the road as they come handy as stress busters. “I love reading and when I am travelling, I get a nice stack of books with me on the plane. I am reading a book by American author David Sedaris right now. I could write a travelogue I believe. One or two more marathons before I write it,” he says, adding that he plans to pursue a career in Library Science once he hangs up his boots and another stint at the public library.

Finding his feet

So how did the running bug catch him?

“When I was a teenager, I was playing football and I discovered that I was a better runner than ball handler and obviously when you are younger, you can run cross-country as well. I began cultivating my running talents that way,” said Eggleston.

He began participating in cross-country races and also began training to become a long distance runner, turning pro in 2007. He participated in his first marathon in 2009 at the age of 25 while still working at the library.

“My first marathon win was Pittsburgh in 2011 and I was the pace setter there, which was a surprise win,” said Eggleston, whose best finish at the World Championship is the 13th position in Moscow in 2013.

Self-coached

In a day and age when coaches play a vital role, Eggleston has been his own coach since the age of 25. “When I was younger and started in my first marathon at 25, my knowledge was very limited. Now age 33, and more than 20 marathons later, I know a lot more about how to prepare myself and what I need to complete in training to know I am ready for the race. It is things I have learnt over time. You are never an expert and always are learning,” said Eggleston.

He says that his interactions with other coaches and athletes also prove to be a positive as he participates in marathons all across the globe. “I learn so much about their training and methodologies that can help me become a better athlete.”

However, at home, his wife is his personal coach if required and pace setter as well. “Often my wife will pace me on a bicycle when the weather is nice. She helps with my training. She is a recreational runner and she likes running. She also completed a marathon last year. She knows what pace I am running. She can provide the assistance of a coach and spouse, which is helpful,” said Eggleston.

His parents also played a major role in supporting him to follow his dream. “I definitely draw strength from my family and they are supportive of me following my dreams and passion. I had so much energy as a kid that they sent me outside and did want me to comeback till I had no energy left,” said Eggleston, who’s father was a deacon in the Catholic Church and mother a teaching assistant in a local school.

However, the 33-year-old also drew inspiration from his granduncle, Patrick Sercu, who won the track cycling gold medal in the 1964 Olympics and is yearning to meet him one day.

“I definitely have some inspiration from my granduncle who is sprint cyclist and an Olympic champion. It is my dream to meet him and learn from his experience from Tokyo. He stays in Belgium,” said Eggleston.

Training on treadmill for Mumbai Marathon

But before that, Eggleston’s primary target is to make a mark in the Mumbai Marathon as his preparation for the event was hit by extreme weather conditions back home.

“It is winter (in Boulder) and it can be very cold. It can be -15 to -20 degrees Celsius. It is quite a big difference for me. This is a challenge for sure. I did a few runs on a treadmill indoors just to get used to some running in a warmer weather. I did everything possible to acclimatise myself. I ran about 33 to 34 kms on a treadmill. The purpose was to run on a higher temperature and see how my body feels,” said Eggleston.