World No 1 Simona Halep saved three match points to survive a titanic struggle and make the last 16 at the Australian Open Saturday where she joined Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Garcia.

With the temperatures a manageable 26 Celsius (79 Farenheit) at Melbourne Park after two days of oven-like conditions, the Romanian looked out for the count against American Lauren Davis.

But she finally got over the line 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in a gruelling 3hr 44min on Rod Laver Arena to make the fourth round in a contest that took its toll.

“I’m almost dead,” the tenacious Romanian said after the incredible battle, in which Davis lost a toenail and Halep served for the match four times.

“The feeling in my muscles is gone and I don’t feel my ankle anymore,” she added.

Pliskova overcomes Safarova in a tough two-setter

Karolina Pliskova outmuscled fellow Czech Lucie Safarova to make the fourth round in a testing two-set encounter.

The tattooed sixth seed, looking to win her first Grand Slam, came through the tight match on Margaret Court Arena against her 29th seeded compatriot 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 in 1hr 37mins.

“It was a tough match, it always is against Lucie,” said Pliskova, who made the quarter-finals last year.

“I’m happy I held my serve in the last game, It’s a good sign because my serve is the most important key for me.”

She will next play either American Bernarda Pera or another Czech Barbora Strycova who clash later.

Keys glides into last 16

US Open finalist Madison Keys continued her serene progress through the Australian Open draw with a 6-3, 6-4 win over unseeded Ana Bogdan on Saturday.

The 17th seed, who made the semis at Melbourne Park in 2015, has not dropped a set and breezed past the plucky Romanian, ranked 104, in 73 minutes in their third-round match on Margaret Court Arena.

“I’m really excited. I definitely feel I’m playing well,” said Keys, who was one of only three Americans to make the round of 32.

The American, coached by former great Lindsay Davenport, next faces either French eighth seed Caroline Garcia or Belarussian Alaksandra Sasnovich in the last 16.

Garcia battles past Sasnovich to last 16

Eighth seed Caroline Garcia battled into the last 16 of the Australian Open Saturday to set up clash with the dangerous Madison Keys for a place in the quarters-finals.

The Frenchwoman, who won two WTA titles last year to send her rocketing up the rankings, proved too much for unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 on Hisense Arena.

Garcia, who had won her only previous encounter with Sasnovich, raced through the opening set in 42 minutes before the Belarussian got a break in the second to take it to a deciding set.

But she was fast running out of energy and the French star, showing no problems from a recent back injury, closed out the match comfortably on serve in 2hrs 5mins.

Women’s singles 3rd round results:

Simona Halep (ROM x1) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 15-13

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x6) bt Lucie Safarova (CZE x29) 7-6 (8/6), 7-5

Madison Keys (USA x17) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-3, 6-4