Chung Hyeon became the first South Korean man ever to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open with a five-set win over fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Saturday.
The Korean, ranked 58, finished strongly to oust the German 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in 3hr 22min on Rod Laver Arena and will face either Novak Djokovic or Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monday’s fourth round.
Thiem eases into round of 16
Austria’s fifth seed Dominic Thiem reached the round of 16 with a straight sets win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Saturday.
Thiem downed the 26th-seed 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in 2hr 8min on Margaret Court Arena and will face Tennys Sandgren for a place in the quarter-finals.
The Austrian has now reached the round of 16 at his last six Grand Slams.
Thiem showed no ill-effects of his five set win over American qualifier Denis Kudla in the second round in fierce heat on Thursday.
Sandgren’s march continues
American Tennys Sandgren won only his third Grand Slam match to reach the round of 16.
The 97th-ranked Sandgren got past German Maxmilian Marterer 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) in just under three hours on Show Court Two.
He will now line up against Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.
Sandgren upset former champion Stan Wawrinka in straight sets in the third round in the biggest win of his career on Thursday.
Men’s singles 3rd round results:-
Dominic Thiem (AUT x5) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x26) 6-4, 6-2, 7-5
Tennys Sandgren (USA) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Nicolas Kicker (ARG) 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
Fabio Fognini (ITA x25) bt Julien Benneteau (FRA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
Chung Hyeon (KOR) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0
(with inputs from AFP)