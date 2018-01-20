Chung Hyeon became the first South Korean man ever to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open with a five-set win over fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Saturday.

The Korean, ranked 58, finished strongly to oust the German 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in 3hr 22min on Rod Laver Arena and will face either Novak Djokovic or Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monday’s fourth round.

Making history.



Hyeon Chung becomes just the third Korean player to make the R16 at a Grand Slam, ousting No.4 seed Zverev 5-7 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 6-0.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/szU7TOljXZ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018

Thiem eases into round of 16

Austria’s fifth seed Dominic Thiem reached the round of 16 with a straight sets win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Saturday.

Thiem downed the 26th-seed 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in 2hr 8min on Margaret Court Arena and will face Tennys Sandgren for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Austrian has now reached the round of 16 at his last six Grand Slams.

Thiem showed no ill-effects of his five set win over American qualifier Denis Kudla in the second round in fierce heat on Thursday.

“I’m a little bit tired of it! I want to go further than 4R and I’ll give everything to do it for the first time.”@ThiemDomi equals his best #AusOpen performance, but he’s not done with yet! He faces the winner of Marterer v Sandgren. pic.twitter.com/BTCKrd3nZr — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018

Sandgren’s march continues

American Tennys Sandgren won only his third Grand Slam match to reach the round of 16.

The 97th-ranked Sandgren got past German Maxmilian Marterer 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) in just under three hours on Show Court Two.

He will now line up against Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sandgren upset former champion Stan Wawrinka in straight sets in the third round in the biggest win of his career on Thursday.

Men’s singles 3rd round results:-

Dominic Thiem (AUT x5) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x26) 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

Tennys Sandgren (USA) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Nicolas Kicker (ARG) 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Fabio Fognini (ITA x25) bt Julien Benneteau (FRA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Chung Hyeon (KOR) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0

(with inputs from AFP)