A sublime performance from Eden Hazard solved Chelsea’s recent scoring problems in their first victory this year conjuring two goals in a 4-0 win away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. Two goals in the opening six minutes at the Amex Stadium – Hazard’s opener followed by a Willian strike –- put the Blues in control, with Hazard adding the London side’s third goal in the 77th minute before Victor Moses wrapped up the win two minutes from time.

This success moved Antonio Conte’s reigning Premier League champions above Liverpool and into third place, 48 hours before the Reds travel to Swansea. The margin of victory was tough on Brighton who were unable to improve on a run that has now brought the Seagulls just one win in 13 games.

Conte’s hand had been forced by the midweek dismissals of Alavaro Morata and Pedro in the FA Cup replay with Norwich City –- Chelsea eventually progressed into the fourth round after a penalty shoot-out – which meant both players were suspended for the trip to the south coast.

As a result, Chelsea coach Conte had little option but to start with a front three led by Michy Batshuayi flanked by Hazard and Willian.

100 for Hazard

Hazard scored his 100th career league goal when he struck in the third minute for Chelsea in their Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Belgian star – who had lost his goal touch of late after a blistering start to the season – scored after Brighton’s Dale Stephens failed to properly clear Victor Moses’s cross.

The goal was Hazard’s 64th for Chelsea since he joined them in 2012 having found the net 36 times for French Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

For good measure he added a second in the second-half – his eighth league goal this term – as Chelsea eased to a 4-0 win over the struggling Seagulls.

“It’s my job (scoring goals), that’s why I like to play football,” said Hazard. A young fan, who was holding a piece of paper with “Hazard 10 can I have your shirt”, had his wish come true as the Belgian went over after the final whistle and handed it to him.

