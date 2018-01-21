Second seed Caroline Wozniacki, a semi-finalist in 2011, annihilated 19th-seeded Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena in her most impressive performance to date.

“She really mixes up the pace, I just tried to calm down, get my returns in and wait for the opportunities to attack,” she said after crushing the Slovak, who made the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year.

“I think you can tell my confidence is pretty good at the moment.”

The world number two from Denmark will face the unseeded Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the semi-finals after advancing in just 63 minutes.

Things I have seen in the first 20 minutes of Rybarikova-Wozniacki:

Rybarikova serve & volley

Woz tweener *

Rybarikova ridiculously good forehand winner

Woz ridiculously good forehand passing shot

Rybarikova full split

Rybarikova epically flubbed overhead

Rain



* Rare — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 21, 2018

Spain’s Suarez Navarro blitzed into the quarter-finals with a stunning 4-6, 6-4, 8-6 win over Anett Kontaveit, who had earlier stunned French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko

The Estonian 32nd seed blew a set and 4-1 lead with two breaks to allow the 39th-ranked Spaniard back into the match. She also stumbled when serving for the match at 5-4 in the third, as the experienced Suarez Navarro reached her third Australian Open last eight after 2hr 15min.

“Was tough today. She started really well,” said the Spaniard who has also reached the quarter-finals twice at Roland Garros and also at the US Open, but never progressed further.

“I always have to fight to the end,” she added. “I just tried to play my game and stay really focused. I just run and run. That’s it.”

Back where she belongs!@CarlaSuarezNava reaches #AusOpen QF for the third time in her career, plays winner of Wozniacki vs Rybarikova.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ocBzXWDjme — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2018

Suarez Navarro was ranked in the top 10 less than two years ago but has been on a downward slide and had no answer to the pace of Kontaveit’s early ground strokes.

But 29-year-old Suarez Navarro, whose first Grand Slam quarter-final at Melbourne Park was nine years ago, drew on her experience and began to play a patient game, extending the rallies.

The reward for the former world number six is a clash against second seed Caroline Wozniacki.

With inputs from AFP