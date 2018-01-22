Former world No 1 Martina Hingis on Monday was appointed coach of the Swiss Fed Cup team ahead of their first-round tie against Czech Republic in the World Group in Prague this February. Hingis had retired from tennis in November last year for the third and final time.

Hingis has featured in 19 games for the Swiss national team between 1995 and 2017. She will now join team captain Heinz Günthardt, who picked Timea Bacsinszky, Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic and Jil Teichmann as the four players who will represent the Swiss team.

“We’ve built something special with the team over the past three years,” Hingis was quoted as saying. “Our relationship in the team is characterised by mutual trust and respect. We have shown how well we can function as a single entity, the success of recent years speaks for us. That’s why I’m all the more pleased that the players also expressed their confidence in my role as coach.”