In January 2017, Grigor Dimitrov played Rafael Nadal the semi-final of the Australian Open. It was a thrilling, exhilarating, and exhausting match that lasted 4 hours and 56 minutes. In the end, the Spaniard returning from an injury layoff prevailed 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-4. That win set off a chain reaction that perhaps impacted the course of the season – starting with the final against Roger Federer.

But in a more subdued storyline, that match also charted a course for Dimitrov. The then 15th seed fought hard, but could not find that next gear, the hidden reserve of fuel that the best of the best can activate at clutch moments.

Finding a way to win from tight spots, with a mix of brain, brawn, and go-for-broke play, is a sign of true champion in this sport. It’s what distinguishes the Grand Slam winners from the top-ranked players on most occasions. It’s a trait in the head and heart, as much as in the racquet.

The Bulgarian, who has long been the rising star in a sport dominated by established ones, was left hanging as Nadal accessed this concealed gear in 2017. In 2018, exactly a year later, in a huge fourth-round clash with Nick Kyrgios, Dimitrov found his. The third seed prevailed in a three-and-half-hour contest of grit and game 7-6, (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Play

It was a high-stakes, big-thrill showdown between a classic athlete and a manic fighter. Kyrgios, the local hope with an army of supporters in Rod Laver Arena, the 17th seed who shone in his last win over idol Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the one who had beaten Dimitrov the defending champion on his way to the Brisbane title a few weeks back.

It was never going to be easy, but even more with the third seed’s lukewarm form. He had almost been knocked out in the second round against qualifier Mackenzie McDonald before scraping through in five and needed four sets to get past Andrey Rublev in the third.

But when push came to shove, he found a way to switch on the high gear. “I learned that I can switch to another gear when I really need it,” Dimitrov said.

He was candid as he added “I think this is something that I have been obviously struggling with in this tournament. The first three rounds I was not striking the ball well. I know that, but I was still clutch on the important moments, which was good,” he added.

In those clutch moments, Dimitrov had the distinct edge for all of Kyrgios’s flair. He won three tiebreakers against a player known for his powerful serve (36 aces with even his second serves over 200km!) When his serve stumbled – which happened often – he held his nerve to work through. Technically, a single point separated them in the end. It was those crunch Tiebreak moments that counted.

In many ways, Dimitrov willed, as much as he played, himself to win.

Game plan

Despite winning his first Masters title only last year – beating Kyrgios in the Cincinnati finals – Dimitrov has been around long enough to have worked his way up to world No 3. He has a clean style of play but has often been let down for the lack of a clear head. But after his breakthrough season in 2017, his game has reached a certain maturity.

To counter the raw power and the sheer talent of someone like Kyrgios, a classic game is not enough. You need quick- thinking, and a cool head, especially in Australia. And Dimitrov showed his command over himself and his game. It’s probably down to Dani Vallverdu, who has coached Andy Murray and Tomas Berdych, but the 26-year-old was mixed offence and defense and strategy and spur-of-the-moment calls to balance a smart game with spunky game.

Of course, Kyrgios can and did play some unbelievable shots from impossible angles. But Dimitrov found ways to answer those in a way that the Aussie didn’t have time to react. He baited the 17th seed, with those wide forehand shots that forced Kyrgios to return errors. And when he worked his crisp down-the-line forehand, it was artistry.

As is usually the case with this style of play, his one-handed backhand was tested and Kyrgios kept trying to target it. But somehow, Dimitrov managed to grind and make returns.

“He made a couple scrappy returns, made me play an extra ball. The point at 3-All I hit an unbelievable forehand and then he got there and I missed the forehand in the net,” the Australian said describing a crucial point. Scrappy it was at times, but effective in the end as Kyrgios lunged and missed.

Also importantly, Dimitrov kept his cool in face of intense pressure, a partisan crowd and Kyrgios’s own meltdown moments. As the Australian yelled at his box and swore (audibly enough), Dimitrov refused to get distracted.

He later admitted that it was “frustrating” to play someone who returns like Kyrgios, and it showed with the pressure on his second serve, while facing break points, double faulting, or with crowd creaming. A younger Dimitrov might not have found the focus and game plan, but this world No 3 version somehow held on.

Unfulfilled potential

For all the rankings and other trophies, Grand Slam titles are the summit of the sport. Anything less, is unfulfilled potential, something the men’s draw in Melbourne is full of. Ask Jo Tsonga, who as the runner-up here a decade back or David Ferrer whose career-high ranking was third as well.

But Dimitrov has never reached a Grand Slam final, and his best performance has been last year’s semis and the Wimbledon last four in 2014. To say this could be his best chance is redundant in tennis today, many young players have had these chances before and squandered them. But the Kyrgios match could potentially be the turning point for Dimitrov’s gear.

Kyrgios himself believes that his friend is primed for big things, if only he can keep his belief in himself as he did on Sunday night. That’s what the Aussie told him in a touching moment between the two at the net.

These are the moments that make our game great.



“I just told him to believe in himself. Sometimes I think he lacks a bit of belief. But I think he’s got the game and he’s proved to everyone that he can win one of these Slams”

But a more telling statement was when Kyrgios said that his opponent is yet to hit his peak. “He hasn’t even found his best form yet and he’s still getting through all those matches, which is pretty frightening. Once he finds his feet and he has more confidence, he’s got a real chance at winning it.”

To get that confidence, he has to get past Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the quarters first, to potentially setting up another semi-final with Nadal (or it could be Marin Cilic).

Dimitrov has shown that he has the gas in his tank to win a Slam, and now he is picking up the knack to change gears at will. Add self-belief to that and we may have a first-time Major winner in the men’s draw, after three years.