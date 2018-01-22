Prapti Sen of West Bengal lost is round two of the Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships at Durgapur on Monday.

The top-seeded paddler went down 11-4, 12-14, 9-11, 8-11 to Assam’s Trisha Gogoi with eighth seed Srushti Haleangadi of Maharashtra lost to Nikita Sarakar of North Bengal 11-9, 11-9, 11-5.

The shocking exist was that of SFR Snehit from Telangana, seeded second. Maharashtra’s Shaurya Pednekar shown him the door by beating him 11-7, 10-12, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9 triumph. It is another matter the Maharashtra qualifier could not progress any further as Delhi’s Shreyans Goel sent him packing with a 12-14, 11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8 verdict in the second round.

The only other match that drew spectators’ attention in Junior Girls was the one between two qualifiers—Varuni Jaiswal of Telangana and sub-junior champion Diya Chitale of Maharashtra.

Jaiswal beat Chitale in the pre-quarterfinals 11-9, 11-6, 11-13, 6-11, 13-11.