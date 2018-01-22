India all-rounder Suresh Raina slammed a career-best 126 of just 59 balls as Uttar Pradesh thrashed Bengal by 75 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Eden Gardens on Monday. Before the match, Raina scored just 55 runs in 5 matches. His knock included 13 fours and seven towering sixes. Incidentally, Raina’s 126 is the second highest score by an Indian in T20 cricket. Murali Vijay holds the record with 127 for Chennai Super Kings in 2010.

Akshdeep Nath also slammed 80 runs of 64 balls as UP set Bengal a target of 236 runs. Bengal were bowled out for 160 as Kuldeep Yadav took 4/26 to demolish the Bengal batting lineup.

Yuvraj on song

Yuvraj Singh struck a 34-ball 40 to help Punjab beat Mumbai by three wickets for their second successive win in the Super League stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Chasing a challenging 199, Punjab were 72/2 when Singh took control of the match with opener Manan Vohra who hit 42. Yuvraj’s knock was studded with two fours and two sixes and also inspired Gurkeerat Singh to bring out his best with a quick-fire 18-ball 43, as they chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Punjab, who pipped Karnataka on Sunday, now have two wins in Group A while Jharkhand are virtually ousted after suffering a second successive defeat, against Rajasthan, at the Jadavpur University campus ground in Salt Lake.

Sangwan takes Delhi home

Delhi captain Pradeep Sangwan played a captain’s knock as he helped Delhi edge past Baroda by two wickets. Opting to field first, Baroda scored 140 runs in 20 overs with Suboth Bhati taking 4/20. Sangwan chipped in with a wicket along with Lalit Yadav and Nitish Rana.

Delhi were off to a horrific start as they were struggling at 5/66. However, Dhruv Shorey smashed a 56-ball 74 before falling to Atit Sheth.

Sangwan came in and took Delhi home by hitting a quick-fire 23 of 12 balls including three fours and a six. In the end, Delhi won with five balls to spare.