Kyle Edmund became only the sixth British man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final with an upset win over world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The unseeded Edmund, ranked 49, won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 2hr 49min on Rod Laver Arena and will face either 16-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or Marin Cilic for a place in the final.

With another British Grand Slam semi-finalist Tim Henman watching on in the stands, 23-year-old Edmund troubled Dimitrov with his powerful forehand and serve.

“It’s an amazing feeling, very happy with these sort of things, you are so emotionally engaged that you don’t really take it in, you don’t really enjoy yourself,” Edmund said.

“It was my first match on Rod Laver Arena and it is very special.”

Edmund is the only British man in this year’s field after five-time finalist Andy Murray’s injury withdrawal before the tournament.

“I know what it feels like to be Andy Murray for the last eight years or however long,” Edmund said of the expected media attention after his win.

"Reaching the last stage of the best tournament in the world it's obviously very pleasing, but of course I want to keep going."



- @kyle8edmund progresses to his first semifinal!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/lSo6EyxIqw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2018

(with inputs from AFP)