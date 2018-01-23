South African skipper Faf du Plessis doesn’t wish to take the foot off the pedal ahead of the third and final Test against India at Johannesburg.

At the Wanderers, du Plessis and his men will go for a historic clean sweep of their sub-continental opposition.

A 3-0 win will put the Proteas within decimal points’ reach of dethroning India in the ICC rankings.

“I don’t think we’ll make changes for the third Test just for the sake of giving opportunities. We want to keep our foot on the gas and apply as much pressure as possible,” Du Plessis told reporters on the eve of the Jo’burg Test.

“It doesn’t happen a lot that you get the chance to beat a team 3-0 and I would favour dominating India and being ruthless.”

“We can use the ODIs and T20s to try and rotate players. We have an amazing opportunity as a team to win 3-0, and that makes us even more hungry to go where no team has gone before.”

But Aiden Markram, who injured his thigh in the second Test, is still a doubt. With Temba Bavuma already ruled out, Theunis de Bruyn is likely to replace Markram if he can’t play.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, said his team can best the hosts at a venue in which it has a good record.

“We have to believe that we are the best side (in the world),” he told reporters.

“We are not complaining about pitches, we are not complaining about conditions. We have come here to play. We have had equal opportunities to win in both games, and that’s the positive we can take out of it.”