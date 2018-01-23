World No.1 Rafael Nadal retired with a leg injury handing Marin Cilic passage into his second Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday. This is the sixth seed’s second semi-final in Melbourne.

Cilic won 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 2-0 in 3hr 47min on Rod Laver Arena and will face Britain’s Kyle Edmund for a place in the final on Thursday.

Little separated Nadal and big-hitting Cilic until the injury struck, as they traded ferocious groundstrokes in an intense battle.

But the Spaniard, who was beaten in last year’s final by Roger Federer, called the physio at 1-4 in the fourth set and again at the changeover when two sets apiece and the writing was on the wall.

After being broken in the first game of the fifth set – after he had saved five break points – he called the game off and walked away.

“It was an unbelievable performance from both us,” said Croat Cilic, the sixth seed. “It is really unfortunate for Rafa to finish this way.”

Nadal’s retirement follows the departure on Monday of Novak Djokovic, with his immediate playing future uncertain after an elbow injury flared. He also appeared to have a hip problem.

The Spaniard has won just the one title at Melbourne Park, when he defeated Roger Federer in the final in 2009. However, by virtue of his win in the last round, Nadal will still remain the world No 1 when the next rankings come out.

More to follow