Kobe Bryant, considered one of the greatest bastketball players of all time, on Tuesday also became and Oscar nominee.

“Dear Basketball” by the former Los Angeles Lakers star and Disney animator Glen Keane was on Tuesday nominated for an Academy Award in the category of best animated short film.

The film is based on a retirement poem penned by Bryant. The 39-year-old is also the narrator of the short.

Bryant has been named the NBA All-Star 18 times and has won five championships. He was also the MVP in two Finals. He is NBA’s third-highest scorer of all-time.

The winners of the Academy Awards will be announced March 5.