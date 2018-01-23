Rakhi Halder of RSPB created a new national record in clean and jerk en route to a gold medal in the 63kg women’s category in the Women Senior National Weightlifting Championships on Tuesday.

Rakhi lifted 128kgs in the clean and jerk for a total of 230kgs to create a new national record, bettering Karnam Malleswari’s feat (127kg) created in Athens in 1999.

The silver in this category went to S Thasana Chanu of Karnataka (202kg) while the bronze was clinched by AIPSCB’s Amandeep Kaur (191kg).

The day concluded with a gold medal for RV Rahul of RSPB in 85kg men’s division in the Men National Weightlifting Championships. Rahul won the gold with a total lift of 335kg, while the silver and the bronze were bagged by Harshad Wadekar of Maharashtra (325kg) and K Ravi Kumar (323kg).

-Inputs by PTI