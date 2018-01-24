Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on Wednesday denied that he told Alexis Sanchez to leave the club as was hinted at by the Chilean in an Instagram post.

Hours after his transfer to Manchester United was announced on Monday, Sanchez posted an emotional goodbye message on Instagram where he thanked Arsenal and its staff but also had a few remarks to make about criticism related to his move.

“I remember today, a conversation I had with [Thierry] Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who left the club for the same reason and today it’s my turn,” Sanchez wrote in his post.

Henry, who is now a television pundit, took to Twitter to deny Sanchez’s claims. “I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal,” the Frenchman wrote. “I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you.”

Henry’s official reason for leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2007 was the shock departure of club vice-chairman David Dein and uncertainty over the future of manager Arsene Wenger. As it turns out, Wenger continues to be Arsenal manager more than 10 years after Henry’s exit. More than 11 years after Henry left North London, he remains Arsenal’s record goal-scorer with 174 in 254 appearances.

Sanchez was criticised, mostly by former Arsenal players, for wanting to leave the club after three and a half years. Last week, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown called the Chilean “football’s biggest mercenary”.

Sanchez had a message for his critics as well, when he wrote, “There are people (former club players) who have spoken with no knowledge of what happens inside the club and cause damage. I must say I always gave 100%, until the last day, when I asked to the manager to be in the team, because I wanted to contribute.”