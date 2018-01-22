Watch: Saha and Irwin, two former Man United stars, give their two cents on everything United

What’s going on at Manchester United? How has Jose Mourinho done compared to his predecessors? Who’s the best player on the team?
The Field caught up with former Manchester United players Denis Irwin and Louis Saha to discuss everything United.
Irwin, who has played over 350 games for the Red Devils and Saha, who played for about half a decade there, were in India for a second time for #ILoveUnited, a Manchester United fan event in Mumbai. This event in association with Gulf Oil, a sponsor for United, creates an event for fans with former players engaging them and a live match screening. This time the focus was the Burnley vs Man United match.
Denis Irwin, the ambassador of United had a very clear picture of how things stood for Jose Mourinho’s men, “I think we’ve scored a lot more goals this year. We’ve got a lot more points under our belt. We’re much closer to the team that are in the first place albeit there’s a gap to Manchester City. But I think looking forward our fans are more than happy of where we are now, considering where we were 17 months ago. We’ve made huge progress. The players we’ve signed have all been fantastic.”
Speaking of players being signed, they quickly gave a disclaimer on not questioning them about Alexis Sanchez (right before the transfer went through on 22nd January) That was enough of an indicator of where he would eventually end up. But as it went on, the legends loosened up a little and gave an honest view that would resonate with every United fan.
Watch the full interaction here: