I-League: Neroca FC thrashed 2-0 by Shillong Lajong

Shillong Lajong snapped Neroca FC’s nine-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 win in the I-League on Wednesday.

Lajong pumped in two quick goals through Saihou Jagne (13th) and Abdoulaye Koffi (18th) in the first half of the match. Neroca were aiming to win this match and top the league table.

Debutants Neroca dominated the whole of the second half with better ball possession and also created several chances but their forwards were found unable to convert their chances.

Their defence, which has only conceded just six goals in 10 matches, struggled in the first half an hour. Neroca could not recover from the early jolt and the vocal 15,000-odd crowd that turned up at the Khuman Lampak Stadium returned home disappointed.

Despite the loss, their first at home, Neroca still remain on second spot in the league table with 21 points from 11 points. They can top the table if they beat leaders Minerva Punjab FC, who are on 22 points from nine matches, at home on January 27. Lajong, on the other hand, jumped two places to fourth with 17 points from 12 matches.

Motivational win

Shillong Lajong assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew said this win will motivate his players going into the remainder of the league. “This win will motivate the players because we have not done very well in the league so far. Hopefully, we keep improving and keep winning,” he said. “It was a tough match. For most part of the match, Neroca were all over us. We defended very well, scored and finished the game. When we played against Neroca at home, we were controlling the match, but they scored from the chance they got. Today, ball possession was most of the time with Neroca but we created two chances and scored,” he added.

‘Title still possible’

Neroca head coach Gift Raikhan took the blame on himself for the loss. “Our strategy was not successful. That is my mistake and I take the blame for the loss. I changed the strategy after conceding two goals and it did not work out. Sometimes teams have off days. Because of various reasons, we did not play well in the first half but we played well in the second half but could not get the goal,” he said. “We started the match with an attacking intent but unfortunately conceded two goals and we could not recover from there,” he added.

Raikhan, however, said the I-League title was still within the reach of his side. “I said earlier that this team can be champion. I still say that we can be champion. We will learn from today’s defeat. I hope today’s defeat will be a stepping stone to winning the title,” said the former Pune FC assistant coach.