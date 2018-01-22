Boris Becker clueless on whereabouts of his five Grand Slam trophies: Report

Boris Becker does not know the whereabouts of five of the six Grand Slam trophies he won during his career, according to a report. German daily Bild says Becker, 50, has no idea where the trophies he won for his three Wimbledon or two Australian Open titles are now kept.
Becker won 49 single titles on the ATP tour during his career and eight trophies he won are missing, including the five for Grand Slam titles.
In 2017, Becker was declared bankrupt by a London court over undisclosed sums of money he has owed a private bank since October 2015. Bild claim Becker particularly wants back the three Wimbledon trophies he won in 1985, 1986 and 1989, which he could sell to make over one million euros ($1.2m) to pay off debts. During his career, Becker also won the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996, which are both lost, plus US Open title in 1989, the one trophy that isn’t missing.
According to UK-based insolvency administrators Smith & Williamson, Becker had assumed the missing trophies were being held by organisations like the German Tennis Federation or Wimbledon’s All-England Tennis Club.
“Several of these trophies from Mr. Becker’s career have disappeared,” said a statement. “Mr. Becker cannot remember where they are. Several tennis organisations like the All England Tennis Club, the German, American and Australian Tennis Federations and the Tennis Hall of Fame do not seem to have the trophies in their possession.”
Relevant information on the trophies should be sent to BBEnquiries@smithandwilliamson.com.
-Inputs by AFP