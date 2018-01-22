2018 U19 World Cup

ICC U-19 World Cup: Afghanistan hammer New Zealand to reach first semi-final

The Asian champions defeated hosts by 202 runs and will now face Australia.

by 
Afghanistan. | @ICC

Afghanistan created history when stunning hosts New Zealand by 202 runs to reach their first semi-final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in Christchurch on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan, the Asian champions, managed a total of 309/6 thanks to Azmatullah Omarzai’s explosive 23-ball 66 runs knock in which he hit three boundaries and seven sixes and then bundled out the hosts for a paltry 106 in the 29th over to set up a last four clash against Australia.

Afghanistan, who had defeated Sri Lanka to reach the last eight, were in total control of the semi-final from the first ball as their opening combination of Rahmanullah (69) and Ibrahim Zadran (68) put up 117 runs for the first wicket in just over 20 overs.

The two openers fell trying to up the scoring rate but laid the foundation for the middle order to take the score beyond the 300 run mark. While Basheer Shah anchored the innings from one end with an unbeaten 67 runs in 72 ball, it allowed Azmatullah to cut loose.

The pair added 79 runs in just 34 balls with Azmatullah hitting 66 of them.

In response, New Zealand innings never really took off as opener Rachin Ravindran was run out in the second over and they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

The only semblance of a fight back came when Katene Clark (38) and Dale Phillips (31) added 66 runs for the fifth wicket. However, leg spinner Qais Ahmad struck broke the partnership in the 20th over and claimed three more wickets to ensure that the New Zealand tail never wagged.

While Ahmad finished with figures of 4/33, new ball bowler Mujeeb Zadran gave away just 13 runs for his four wicket haul.

