Live India in South Africa

India v South Africa, 3rd Test, day 2, live: Onus on Bhuvneshwar and Co

by 
Ron Gaunt / BCCI

Series done, pride at stake: Virat Kohli will hope his bowlers deliver again.
Live updates

Pitch report (and Australian Open update)

01:05 pm: How is the pitch looking today, Polly kaka asks Harsha Bhogle? ‘There is never going to be a phase in this match where it is going to be easy for the batsmen. The cracks have opened up more this morning,’ says Shaun Pollock. That must be music to the ears of Indian bowlers. Pollock thinks Shami, along with Bhuvi, holds the key (more than Ishant, Pandya and Bumrah).

Meanwhile in Melbourne, Kerber is serving to stay in the match at 15-30, 7-8 in the final set...

Marathon in Melbourne...

01:00 pm: It’s good that there is 30 minutes left for the first ball to be bowled at the Wanderers, because there is an absolute epic that is ongoing in Melbourne at the Australian Open. It’s a mind-blowing semi-final, with more twists than that earphone cable you take out of your pocket and can’t untangle if your life depended on it.

Kohli like Tendulkar, not just for the batting

12:50 pm: We all know now that Virat Kohli has more than proved that he is Sachin Tendulkar’s heir apparent to the throne of Indian batting. But over the course of this series he is showing signs that their captaincy stints might be similar too.

Read Ashish Magotra’s piece on why that is the case.

Sachin Tendulkar was a bit of a magician. He did it all. He could bat, he could bowl, he could do the sprints, he was an all-round fielder with a good arm and he expected the same from his team-mates. Kohli does much of the same... except the bowling bit, of course.

But to deal with this – day in and day out – is not easy for the team. In fact, it is anything but.

Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath had spoken, during the 2014 India Today conclave, on what it was like to play under Tendulkar.

“Some of us could not emulate what he wanted.”

Day two action at the Wanderers

12:45 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the second day’s action between India and South Africa. The Wanderers has produced a spicy wicket that had plenty of seam, and bounce and that made for some fascinating Test cricket. As it always is when the ball talks and the batsmen listen intently, trying to fight their way out. Day two promises more of the same with South Africa 181 runs behind, having lost one wicket.

