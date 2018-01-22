India in South Africa

‘Three-day Tests will not serve the purpose’: Harbhajan wants challenging wickets in India

Harbhajan said winning is important but you also need build a team which can win in any conditions.

by 
Reuters

On Thursday, India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said sporting pitches should be prepared in India for Test matches instead of rank turners as it will help the team to prepare for overseas conditions.

Stressing on making challenging wickets in India, Harbhajan said winning is important but you also need build a team which can win in any conditions.

“Three day Tests will not serve the purpose. You will get a lot of results and wins, but it’s also important to make the team work harder to see the bigger picture in prospect. That will only happen on wickets in India where the match will go till the fifth day. That means everybody will get tested. Fast bowlers will bowl 30 odd overs, your spinners will bowl more overs, batsmen will bat long,” he said.

He also said that spinners play a vital role in overseas conditions. “The more you will play in overseas condition, the more you will get to know how to bowl over there. A spinner’s role is very important not just in India, in overseas conditions as well. If you can pick a couple of wickets in middle overs, if you can get that breakthrough you bring in a lot of change,” said Harbhajan.

He added that spinners need experience to be successful overseas. “It takes time, over the years you learn how to bowl on different conditions. Hopefully, both the spinners (Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) will learn fast and convert their magic into winning streaks like what they have been doing in India,” he said. “The conditions are so different in India. They hardly bowl 25 overs, they bowl just 10 and get five-fors. In South Africa, England you probably have to bowl 35-40 overs. You really have to work hard to get those five wickets,” he added.

India might have lost the three-match Test series but Harbhajan backed Kohli and his men to come good in future. “It’s been one of those tours where we have not played well as a team. We have toured after three years or so. Let’s give more time to this young side,” he said. “I am sure under Virat they will do well. They have been playing on challenging wickets. The more you play, the more you will learn.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.