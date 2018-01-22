Premier League

‘Cristiano is a player every manager wants’: Mourinho adds to speculation of Ronaldo’s return

Reports in Spain claim Ronaldo will join United if Real are able to persuade Brazil forward Neymar to move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

by 
Reuters

Jose Mourinho said Cristiano Ronaldo was the kind of player every manager would want in their squad amid speculation the Real Madrid forward could be on his way back to Old Trafford. The Portugal international, 32, has been linked with a return to Manchester United and Mourinho has stated previously he intends to make a big signing ahead of next season.

Reports in Spain claim Ronaldo will join United if Real are able to persuade Brazil forward Neymar to move from Paris Saint-Germain. United sold Ronaldo to Real for a then-world record £80 million ($114 million, 92 million euros) in July 2009 and while Mourinho did not want to heighten speculation, he gave United fans a glimmer of hope on Thursday.

“I think at the moment Real Madrid is with him now. I think I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire,” the United manager said. “Madrid is on fire. The results are not good, and it’s a club where I worked for three years, I care about the club and I am the last one to add fire. So to put some water on the fire I think Cristiano is the kind of player that every manager wants, every club wants,” the Portuguese boss added.

“But only one manager can, only one club can have – (Zinedine) Zidane and Real Madrid, that’s my feeling. We want to improve all the time and get better and better. We want to achieve big things. We are not going to stop until we do that.”

Mourinho meanwhile believes Alexis Sanchez has left a “fantastic club for a giant club” as he prepares to hand him a United debut against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup on Friday. The Chile forward, 29, joined United from Arsenal in a swap deal which saw Armenia playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

Sanchez will be United’s squad for Friday’s fourth-round tie at Huish Park and Mourinho could not resist a veiled dig at Arsene Wenger’s side as he considered the merits of the transfer.

“Manchester United made a fantastic deal,” Mourinho said. “I think Arsenal also made a fantastic deal... I got a fantastic player, and Mr Wenger got a fantastic player. Alexis changed from a fantastic club to a giant club. Henrikh Mkhitaryan changed also to a fantastic club. So I think it was a great deal for everyone.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.