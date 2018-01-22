PWL: Haryana Hammers beat UP Dangal, to clash with Punjab Royals in final

Harayana Hammers defeated UP Dangal 5-4 in the semi-finals of the Pro Wrestling League on Thursday. They will now face Punjab Royals in the final on Friday. The Hammers will seek revenge against the Royals, after losing the title to them last year.
Rio Olympic medalist, Sun Yanan of China won the ninth and deciding bout, her third straight victory over Vinesh Phogat to throw UP Dangal out of the competition. She won 4-1 in a tense and bitter semi-final that ended in tears. The tie was a close affair, with the two teams giving it their all and taking it all the way to the wire in the nine-bout affair.
The Hammers jumped into an early lead, with Rio Olympic gold medalist Vladimir winning the 57kg men’s opening bout. The Georgian eventually won 6-3.
Zsanett Nemeth, however, promptly restored parity for Dangal by notching a hard-fought 3-1 win over 2017 Commonwealth Championship silver medalist Pooja Sihag in the 76kg women’s category. World Championship silver medalist Khetik Tsabolov then pulled off a sensational victory over Bekzod Abdurakhmonov to put the Dangals in the lead in the 74kg category.
Reigning World Championship leader Helen Maroulis then scored a fine victory to take the Hammers to a 3-1 lead. Helen beat Vanesa Kaldzinskaya 5-4.
Rio Olympic gold medallist Jamaladdin Magomedov and local star Geeta Phogat won the next two bouts to level the tie 3-3 for Dangal. Jamaladdin easily overcame India’s national champion Sumit Malik 7-0 in the 125kg clash while Geeta had to ward off a desperate attempt from compatriot Sarita Mor.
Roublejit Singh Rangi got the better of Mandeep to put the Hammers back in the lead. Dangal stormed right back into the tie, with Bajrang Punia downing a valiant Harphool Gulia 5-3.