Indian Super League

Chennaiyin grab 2-1 away win over ATK to go top of the Indian Super League table

Martin Paterson scored first for ATK but Chennaiyin hit back through Jeje Lalpekhlua and Mailson Alves.

by 
Sportzpics/ISL

Chennaiyin FC came from a goal down to beat two-time champions ATK 2-1 in an Indian Super League match and jump to top of the standings in Kolkata on Thursday.

A change of guard did see ATK gain the upperhand as the defending champions, under interim coach Ashley Westwood, drew the first blood through new signing Martin Paterson in the 44th minute.

But after the changeover, Chennaiyin FC were quick to restore parity when Mailson Alves’ 51st minute header sneaked under goalkeeper before Jeje Lalpekhlua struck another for the visitors in the 64th.

Coming off from a defeat at the hands of North East United FC, Chennaiyin FC dominated the show and returned to winning ways to pick their seventh win from 12 matches.

The Chennai side is now atop the table with 23 points ahead of second-placed FC Pune City. ATK, on the other hand, suffered their fifth defeat of the season to remain on eighth spot with 12 points from 11 outings.

Under the former I-League winning Bengaluru FC coach, ATK made an anxious start as striker Ryan Taylor picked up a yellow card following a tough tackle on Raphael Augusto. ATK enjoyed very little possession of the ball but still managed to take the lead just before half time through Paterson’s header.

Despite being down, Chennayin FC continued their domination after the change of ends and levelled the scores in the 51st minute through Alves after he was set up by player of the match Anirudh Thapa. To make matters worse for ATK, Jeje put Chennaiyin ahead in the 64th minute, slotting home from close range after being left unguarded by ATK defenders. Chennaiyin held on for the win.

(With inputs from AFP)

