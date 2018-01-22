India in South Africa

‘If we get it from them, we can give it back’: India ready for bouncer-barrage, says Bumrah

The pacer cleaned up the South African tail to get to his first five-for in Test cricket.

by 
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Satisfied after getting his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket, Jasprit Bumrah said that the current Indian attack has “pace” and are not afraid of dishing out short-pitched stuff like their South African counterparts.

“Indian pacers have also got pace, we are just trying to get the wickets. If we get it from them, we can give it back as well. That was our basic plan as they were trying to play some shots,” Bumrah replied, when asked about the short-pitched strategy deployed against the South African tail.

The visitors reached 49/1 at stumps after Bumrah’s 5/54 that helped them bowl out South Africa for 194 in their first innings.

Bumrah also spoke about how the Indian bowling attack hunted in a pack. “We always want to contribute as a pack. On another day, may be another bowler will get more wickets but we wanted to create pressure as a pack. It was always a dream to play Test cricket and get a first five-wicket haul over here. It’s always a great feeling (when you are able to do so),” said Bumrah.

Nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada batted nearly two hours in the morning while Hashim Amla played a grinding knock of 61 runs off 121 balls.“It was not frustrating [to see Rabada bat] because he was playing well. So you some times acknowledge that the batsman is playing well. You don’t try too much and just don’t go away from your plans. This is what we were discussing.”

“On these type of pitches, wickets can fall in bunches. We were focussing on that,” Bumrah said.

‘We haven’t played on many [bowler-friendly] wickets in India’

Faf du Plessis was outfoxed by a Bumrah delivery that jagged back in and clipped his off stump | Shaun Roy/BCCI/SPORTZPICS
Faf du Plessis was outfoxed by a Bumrah delivery that jagged back in and clipped his off stump | Shaun Roy/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

Bumrah got Hashim Amla, who tried to flick him over deep square leg but was holed out. “Amla was trying to shuffle a lot. The ball was doing so much that he was trying to do something else. So that was working for him. We thought that we would probably use one fuller ball straight up. That could also give the message that we are trying to hit the stumps.”

“All these battles are very interesting on such wickets as its always challenging and you keep on learning when such challenges come. You are very happy whenever you get his [Amla’s] wicket, so I am very happy.”

“He was beaten a lot of times but we were happy that he got out ,” he added.

Bumrah said that this was a very helpful wicket for the bowlers, perhaps even a touch towards the extreme. But he added that it was a pleasant new experience since he hadn’t bowled on such a wicket in India.

“We haven’t played on many such wickets where there is so much help for the bowlers, certainly not in India. It’s a little different. On such wickets, there is always a temptation that you try harder or get more wickets.”

This has been an upward curve for Bumrah, who has been a stand-out limited-overs bowler for India in the past year, but now has made a mark in Test cricket as well. “...This is red ball cricket right now, so I try to focus on what works in red ball cricket and try to ask questions to all successful bowlers,” he said.

-With inputs from PTI

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.