TENNIS

‘I used poor and harsh words’: Sandgren apologises for tweet ridiculing gay nightclub

The American, in a 2012 tweet, had remarked that a visit to the club had left his ‘eyes bleeding’.

by 
Edgar Su/Reuters

Controversial American tennis player Tennys Sandgren has apologised over a tweet about a visit to a gay club which he said left “his eyes bleeding”.

The 26-year-old, a devout Christian, came under scrutiny this week during his run to the Australian Open quarter-finals over his apparent support on Twitter for far-right groups in the United States.

It led to him wiping his social media account while lashing out at the “dehumanising” media in a sermon-like statement at his post-match press conference after losing to Chung Hyeon. He refused to take any questions on his past Twitter writings, but has been under increasing pressure to address them following criticism from the likes of Serena Williams.

She was the subject of one Sandgren post over her behaviour during a 2015 US Open match against Roberta Vinci, which he called “disgusting.” Williams said on Wednesday she did not need him to say sorry to her but that “there is a entire group of people that deserves an apology”.

She added that she could not “look at my daughter and tell her I sat back and was quiet. No! she will know how to stand up for herself and others – through my example”. Sandgren chose to address a 2012 tweet in which he wrote: “Stumbled into a gay club last night ... my eyes are still bleeding.”

“In regards to the gay club tweet from 2012, I used poor and harsh words to describe a bad experience, and is not indicative of how I feel about the people in that community,” he said late Thursday. To everyone I offended with that, please accept my apology.”

Among his other now wiped tweets was one where he appeared to back a debunked online conspiracy in 2016 which linked Hillary Clinton to a supposed child sex abuse ring at a Washington pizzeria.

He also retweeted a video from white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes. Sandgren denied in Melbourne that he supported far-right figures and said who he followed on Twitter “doesn’t matter”.

In the wake of the controversy and his tennis exploits, he said before leaving for home in Tennessee that he planned to “turn off my phone”. “This has been a lot of information to digest in the last few weeks. So I need to take ample time to do so, so I can move forward correctly,” he said.

-With AFP inputs

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.