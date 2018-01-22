indian cricket

Irfan Pathan to become player and mentor for Jammu and Kashmir, Kapil offered coaching role

The veteran all-rounder said that he will make a decision ‘in a day or two’ and confirmed that he had received an offer.

by 
IANS

Veteran India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is all set to shift base to Jammu and Kashmir for the next domestic season, thereby pulling down the curtains on a 17-year stint with Baroda. World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev has been offered the role of coach by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, reported Indian Express.

JKCA is trying to rope in Pathan for a three-year period, which will also see the 33-year-old play dual roles of player and mentor of the side. JSCA Chief Executive Officer Ashiq Ali Bukhari said that his board had held talks with Pathan and Dev, “We were looking out for a professional player and Irfan was our first choice. He has experience with him and is an all-rounder,” Bukhari was quoted as saying.

“His presence will help our boys to grow their game. At the same time, we have requested Kapil saab to come on board. They both have asked for a few days’ time before taking a final call,” he added.

The report stated that Dev was reluctant to take on a full-time role but agreed to conduct a few sessions with the squad.

Meanwhile, Pathan has requested for a No Objection Certificate from Baroda after he was dropped only after two games this season. That too, after being named captain and mentor of the side. “They wanted to know if I would be interested in joining them for three seasons. I have got my NOC and the JKCA’s offer is good. I will be giving my final decision in a day or two,” Pathan said.

Baroda had replaced Pathan with Deepak Hooda for the Ranji Trophy and the shorter formats.

