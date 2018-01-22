Wanderers should be renamed ‘Wound’erers: Twitter vents ire against dangerous Jo’burg pitch

The Indian batsmen poked, prodded and soldiered on despite getting several blows on every part of the body on day three of the final Test at Johannesburg. The ball was exploding off the surface and Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay and co, apart from seeing off the formidable South African attack, were left nursing their bruises.

There were several discussions featuring the umpires and the two captains – Kohli and Faf du Plessis – also joined in. Kohli, never the one to hide his emotions, had a bewildered look for much of his stay at the crease. While this knock of 41 would certainly be buried under the sea of hundreds he has piled up in his career, it was certainly one his more challenging essays in his career.

Broadcaster and former West Indies pacer Michael Holding gave one of the most damning verdicts on the pitch, calling it s**t and giving it a rating of 2 out of 100. Earlier, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar had also slammed the Wanderers strip. There were some folks who chose to concentrate on the battle between bat and ball and praised the Indian batsmen – Kohli, Vijay and a rejuvenated Ajinkya Rahane – for their efforts to take their side’s lead over 150, which certainly looks like a match-winning one under the circumstances.

Two things I will say about this test .. if anyone ever calls this Indian batting line up flat track bullies again they need to be reminded of the skill and bravery they have shown in this innings .. — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) January 26, 2018

His pitch at Wanderers is getting dangerous... I am quite happy sitting in my room than playing on that pile of crap facing those bowlers! #beentheredonethat #windies — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 26, 2018

Pitches doctored for spin provide vicious turn and bounce but not a bodily threat. This one at Wanderers, also doctored, can maim a batsman — Cricketwallah Indian (@cricketwallah) January 26, 2018

Scratch the ‘pitch not as spicy anymore’ bit please. 🙈

It’s a minefield of a different kind. If Pune and Nagpur were doctored, this one is too. Without doubt. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 26, 2018

Kohli’s battling knock drew praise...

I don't know how many Kohli will get today but on this treacherous surface, his batting has been an absolute delight to watch. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 26, 2018

I know they are 2-0 down & have made a few mistakes in this series but hats off to Virat & his boys that they want to continue playing on this pitch in the hope of making it 2-1👏👏👏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 26, 2018

Not a clever pitch at all at Wanderers now. Not like Jamaica abandoned match though. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) January 26, 2018

Looks like a pitch gone wrong at The Wanderers ..... — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) January 26, 2018

Wanderers pitch is curated by BMC? — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 26, 2018

I just hope @ICC declares this pitch at Wanderers as poor.



Unplayable #INDvSA — Karthik Ramasamy (@yakarthik) January 26, 2018

Heavy security deployed at the Wanderers to save the pitch from being attacked by Karni Sena #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/jAfJ1hbBy6 — Abhishek 🇮🇳 #408 (@ImAbhishek7_) January 26, 2018

@SKY_Cricket Wanderers should be renamed as 'Wound'erers! Pathetic Pitch. Match should be called off Immediately!@BCCI @imVkohli #IndvsSA — Varun Rakyan (@VarunRakyan) January 26, 2018

Not sure I have ever seen a pitch like this. Earthquake cracks separate rock hard tectonic plates, covered with green grass. Jeez. To think the wanderers might not get any weekend action. I’m all for a bowler friendly pitch but this is a joke! #FreedomSeries #SAvIndia — Nick Sadleir (@nicksadleir) January 26, 2018

Johannesburg, a venue that has hosted a World Cup final, may not feature in South Africa’s cricket calendar if the International Cricket Council deems the pitch “poor”.