India in South Africa

Wanderers should be renamed ‘Wound’erers: Twitter vents ire against dangerous Jo’burg pitch

The Indian batsmen were lauded for their gritty effort on day three but many called for the match to be called off.

by 
Shaun Roy/SPORTZPICS

The Indian batsmen poked, prodded and soldiered on despite getting several blows on every part of the body on day three of the final Test at Johannesburg. The ball was exploding off the surface and Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay and co, apart from seeing off the formidable South African attack, were left nursing their bruises.

There were several discussions featuring the umpires and the two captains – Kohli and Faf du Plessis – also joined in. Kohli, never the one to hide his emotions, had a bewildered look for much of his stay at the crease. While this knock of 41 would certainly be buried under the sea of hundreds he has piled up in his career, it was certainly one his more challenging essays in his career.

Broadcaster and former West Indies pacer Michael Holding gave one of the most damning verdicts on the pitch, calling it s**t and giving it a rating of 2 out of 100. Earlier, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar had also slammed the Wanderers strip. There were some folks who chose to concentrate on the battle between bat and ball and praised the Indian batsmen – Kohli, Vijay and a rejuvenated Ajinkya Rahane – for their efforts to take their side’s lead over 150, which certainly looks like a match-winning one under the circumstances.

Kohli’s battling knock drew praise...

Johannesburg, a venue that has hosted a World Cup final, may not feature in South Africa’s cricket calendar if the International Cricket Council deems the pitch “poor”.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.