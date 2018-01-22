indian cricket

‘He will be lucky if someone picks him up at base price’: Yuvraj Singh under scrutiny before auction

Yuvraj has notched up only 208 runs in nine games at the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

by 
IANS

He was the toast of the nation when India won the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007 but Yuvraj Singh is unlikely to evoke much interest among the franchises in the IPL auction on Saturday. The left-hander has enjoyed phenomenal success in the shorter formats in the past but his awful current form has not gone unnoticed by the team owners.

Dismal form

With his India career as good as over, most of the franchises are unlikely to indulge in a bidding war for the two-time World Cup winner due to his high marquee base price of Rs two crore.

He had a horrible Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, where he aggregated 208 runs at a dismal strike- rate of 96. While the franchises are not ready to come on record, it is learnt that Yuvraj’s fate will also depend on where he is placed in the auction pool.

“Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad have all picked up Yuvraj during the previous auctions at hefty price only to release him after one season. The reason is being Yuvraj not providing value for money,” said an IPL franchise official.

“Out of 14 matches, it is not clear whether Yuvraj still has the ability left in him or not to make a difference in at least five or six matches. His bowling is nowhere as it used to be and fielding has gone down by a few notches. He will be lucky if someone picks him up at the base price. May be Kings XI Punjab, where he had played for first three seasons,” the official said.

Not captaincy material 

The other thing going against Yuvraj is the fact that he is not seen as a captaincy material like a Gautam Gambhir or a Harbhajan Singh as his place in the playing XI in any franchise is not certain. It will be good for Yuvraj if he comes into the auction pool early as then all franchises will have the purse to at least buy him at the base price.

“It all depends on where he comes in the auction pool. He may get a team if he comes into the auction early. The business dynamics is such that if he is coming after – say two or three lots, then people will be cautious. They won’t easily do away with Rs two crore in which they can buy couple of solid uncapped Indian players,” another official concluded.

-Inputs from PTI

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
