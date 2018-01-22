la liga

PSG coach Unai Emery quashes rumours of Neymar joining Real Madrid

Neymar is back in full training after missing two matches for Paris Saint-Germain.

by 
Reuters

Neymar is back in full training after missing two matches, Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery said on Friday before heaping praise on the Brazilian.

Emery has called on fans to show Neymar more affection after he was booed for taking a penalty on his only league appearance of 2018, which denied Edinson Cavani a chance to break the PSG goalscoring record.

“All being well he’ll play on Saturday, if he feels it’s right,” said Emery taking an indulgent tone as the player eases back from the winter break and a thigh strain. Emery has been swiping away tales in the Spanish press of interest in Neymar from struggling Real Madrid.

“Neymar will become the best player in the world and he will achieve that here with us,” insisted Emery. ‘Neymar will become the best in the world’: PSG coach Emery after Brazilian returns to training

PSG’s fans backed Neymar during the midweek 4-2 French Cup win over Guingamp, unfurling a banner saying: “To boo players runs contrary to our values.”

Last weekend Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane described Neymar as a “great player who everyone loves”.

“This is a player who has charmed everyone, the whole football world. He is a great player,” said Zidane. Madrid fans will get a chance to judge for themselves as Paris and Real meet in the Champions League last-16 in February and March.

-Inputs by AFP

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.