Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Delhi demolish Rajasthan by 41 runs to win title

On Friday, Delhi won their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by beating Rajasthan by 41 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Delhi’s Unmukt Chand hit a brilliant half-century to take his team to 153/6 in 20 overs. Then a superb all around by the Delhi bowlers, who bowled Rajasthan out for 112.
Chand, playing his second match of the tournament, smashed a crucial 53 after in-form Rishabh Pant (13) and veteran Gautam Gambhir (27) got out cheaply. Openers Gambhir and Pant gave the team a brisk start. However, the duo were back in the dressing room soon with Delhi on 41/2.
It was then Chand and Dhruv Shorey who stitched a 48-run partnership to take Delhi to 153/6. Rajasthan missed their ace pacer Deepak Chahar who’s missed the final with a hamstring injury.
Rajasthan were off to a flier as opener Aditya Garhwal smashed 52 in just 36 balls. However, he was the only batsmen to leave a mark on the game as the rest of the team was bowled out for 112. Seven batsmen were out on single digit scores.
Delhi Left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan bowled a tidy spell of 2/14, while Kulwant Khejoriya took 2/24 as well. Pawan Negi also chipped in with two wickets. Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Milind Kumar and Suboth Bhati also took one wicket each in a strong display by the bowlers. It was an easy win for Delhi in the end.
Brief Scores: Delhi 153/6 in 20 overs (Unmukt Chand 53; Khaleel Ahmed 2/23) beat Rajasthan 112 all out (Aditya Garhwal 52; Pradeep Sangwan 2/14, Pawan Negi 2/21, Kulwant Khejroliya 2/24) by 41 runs.