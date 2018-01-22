Wrestling

PWL: Pooja Dhanda stuns Olympic champion Helen Maroulis again as Punjab Royals defend title

Dhanda stunned World and Olympic Champion Maroulis once again to power Punjab to a 5-2 over Haryana Hammers.

by 
PWL

India’s Pooja Dhanda stunned World and Olympic Champion Helen Maroulis to set up Punjab Royals’ second straight title triumph at the Pro Wrestling League here today. Pooja, who had beaten Helen in the league stage too, repeated her feat in the sixth bout of the day that sealed Haryana Hammers’ fate. World Championship gold medallist Zurabi Iakobishvili showed his class, to win 4-0 and clinch the championship for Punjab Royals 5-2 in front of a packed house.

Earlier, Anastasija Grigorjeva and Koumba Laroque had won two fights for the Royals while Vladimir Khinchegashvili and Khetik Tsabolov won two for the Hammers to lock the nine-bout tie at 2-2 after four clashes.

“This is the best gift I could give to my country on Republic Day,” said Pooja. “Saare jahan se acha Hindustan hamaara,” she added.

Reigning Olympic champion Vladimir got the Hammers off to a winning start, scoring a comprehensive 4-0 victory over India’s Naveen Kumar in the 57-kg competition.

The Royals drew level in the second bout, through 2017 World Championship bronze medalist Anastasija Grigorjeva. In an intense fight, she steamrolled India’s Sarita Mor 7-2 in the 62-kg women’s contest.

The Hammers’ slipped into a 2-1 lead, with Khetik Tsabolov, the 2017 World Championship runner-up, taking down India’s Jitender Kinha 15-0 by technical superiority in the 74-kg competition. France’s Koumba then beat Pooja Sihag 7-0 to level the tie.

In the battle of super heavyweights, Punjab’s icon player Geno Petriashvili wrestled with lan to send his side 3-2 up.

In the most-awaited clash, Pooja began on the back foot, losing the initial point to favourite Helen. She didn’t give up the fight though and emerged victorious in the end.

-Inputs from PTI

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.