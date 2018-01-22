indian cricket

We all know what ails BCCI but cleansing is a gradual process, says COA chairman Vinod Rai

“I must say 99% of the problems have been identified. We have tried to plug it also,” said Rai.

by 
Punit Paranjpe/AFP

Committe of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai reckons that they have got to the root of problems confronting the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), but ‘cleansing’ can not happen overnight.

In the aftermath of 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, the COA was appointed by the Supreme Court about a year ago but the Lodha Committee recommendations are yet to be implemented by many state associations.

“You can’t expect a committee of one and half years to get to the 360 degrees of the entire problem. But I must say 99% of the problems have been identified. We have tried to plug it also. They have done a fairly good job about the diagnosis of the problems that confront Indian cricket today,” Rai said during a session on “Reforming Indian Sport” organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

“As an avid sports lover, I would very much like to see BCCI become the role model in large number of ways for administration to be built upon in a large number of way in the days to come.”

The COA, originally a four-member panel, has now been reduced to a two-member Committee as cricket historian Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye resigned. “When you’re out there trying to fix things, you have to be thick-skinned. You’re addressing issues about policy reforms and how can you you allow personalities to derail. You have to continue to focus on whatever happening. 30 years cleansing you can’t do overnight. The buzzword for us is perseverance. Only thing I can say is I’m a retired unemployed, totally benign private citizen.”

I’ve tons of time and I’ve perseverance,” the 69-year-old said. Rai lamented that the Indians are content with mediocrity when it comes to achieving excellence in sports. “Look at China in Olympics 30 years back. Where were they? Look at now. The state has taken over. It’s the pursuit of excellence and with professionalism that has delivered.”

Somewhere I think, as far as India are concerned, we have just become satisfied with mediocre performances. We have become to worship mediocrity, someway it has got into our souls. The moment we try to pursue excellence – only the gold medals and not the silver and bronze – I think we have done it.” He also praised the former BCCI officials.

“People behind the BCCI have done a huge amount of good. They built up the game of cricket in big time, there’s no denying. All that we need to do just put a model in place to make it sustainable for a long period. For anything to be sustainable, it has to be formed on an edifice of accountability, transparency and an element of objectivity. That’s why between a sportsperson and fans, an administrative agency works,” he summed up about their role.

(With inputs from PTI)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.