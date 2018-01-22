Badminton

Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal is no match for the brilliant Tai Tzu Ying in the final

The 27-year-old lost 21-9, 21-13 to the world No 1 in just 26 minutes.

by 

Saina Nehwal’s dream run at the Indonesian Masters was halted in the final rather mercilessly by world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying. The Chinese Taipei player toyed with her Indian opponent to win 21-9, 21-13 in just 26 minutes.

The world number 12 Indian, who was playing her first final in over a year, never looked capable of challenging the world’s best player. Tai came out all guns blazing from the very first point and did not allow Nehwal to ever get into the match.

A lot was expected of Nehwal, who had lost her last six matches against this opponent, after she came through the last two rounds in straight games. Tai Tzu had laboured through her semi-final against He Bingjiao.

However on Sunday, the world No 1 forced Nehwal into a complete surrender with her flicks and drives and the Indian could do nothing when the eventual champion came up her trademark reverse drops and deceptive dribbles.

It took Tai Tzu just three minutes to take a 11-3 lead in the opening game and though Nehwal managed to push her a bit more and play longer rallies, the Chinese Taipei player was always in control.

The second game followed a similar script with Tai Tzu opening up a 4-0 lead and had nine match points, converting the third to clinch the title and take her head to head record against the 27-year-old Indian 9-5.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.