Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal is no match for the brilliant Tai Tzu Ying in the final

Saina Nehwal’s dream run at the Indonesian Masters was halted in the final rather mercilessly by world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying. The Chinese Taipei player toyed with her Indian opponent to win 21-9, 21-13 in just 26 minutes.
The world number 12 Indian, who was playing her first final in over a year, never looked capable of challenging the world’s best player. Tai came out all guns blazing from the very first point and did not allow Nehwal to ever get into the match.
A lot was expected of Nehwal, who had lost her last six matches against this opponent, after she came through the last two rounds in straight games. Tai Tzu had laboured through her semi-final against He Bingjiao.
However on Sunday, the world No 1 forced Nehwal into a complete surrender with her flicks and drives and the Indian could do nothing when the eventual champion came up her trademark reverse drops and deceptive dribbles.
It took Tai Tzu just three minutes to take a 11-3 lead in the opening game and though Nehwal managed to push her a bit more and play longer rallies, the Chinese Taipei player was always in control.
The second game followed a similar script with Tai Tzu opening up a 4-0 lead and had nine match points, converting the third to clinch the title and take her head to head record against the 27-year-old Indian 9-5.