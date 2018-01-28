Australian Open final Live: Federer breezes through first set 6-2
Defending champion Roger Federer aims yet again to rewrite the history book as he lines up for a 30th Grand Slam final, with only Marin Cilic standing in the way of another title.
Croat Cilic, the sixth seed, overcame Federer on the way to winning the 2014 US Open final, but that was his only victory in nine encounters.
Live updates
Tiebreak time
First point to Cilic as Federer hits his backhand long after a good, cross-court rally.
Federer makes it 1-1 with peach of an ace. Make that 2-1 with a nice, angled ace.
Cilic levels 2-2 with a well-anticipated volley, good point for him.
Federer responds with a cross-court forehand winner that brings his box to their feet.
Game 12: Federer with a love hold of his own takes the second set to a Tiebreak!
Game 11: A love hold from Cilic! He is steadying his nerves to keep him alive here. 6-5
Game 10: Federer doubles fault to begin the game, but then forces an error with a wide serve. A hit at the net gives Cilic an inch in this crucial game at 30-15, 5-4, but the Swiss responds with a precise ace.
And then promptly double faults to give Cilic the set point, who commits a nervous unforced error to go to deuce.
Much better serving from the Swiss & more errors from the Croat, as the set goes to 5-5.
Cilic really failing to convert the clutch moments here, he won’t get many easy chances as that set point.
Game 9: Another break point for Federer this set, this time with a threading the needle backhand. But Cilic saves that with an ace, perfect down to the T. Another kicked up serve gives him the advantage and he holds with a forehand winner. There comes the fist pump, as it should: important hold this for 5-4.
Game 8: There comes the double fault from Federer, followed at once by an ace. A little bit of a stretch but he holds for 4-4. This set is ripe for a Tiebreak.
Game 7: Attacking Cilic’s second serve is working well for Federer so far but the Cilic is kicking his serve to good effect. A 214 kmp serve!
A shank from Federer and another neat ace gives Cilic a quick hold. 4-3.
Game 6: Stunning volley from Federer in this game and he holds to love with a nice little ace. That game lasted only 63 seconds! 3-3
Game 5: A rally of moonballs and Cilic prevails in the third of the overhead smashes.
But Federer gets another break point, this time off a stunning forehand winner just down the line. And out comes the fist pump!
Cilic takes it to deuce though, and serves it out with a sharp, perfect, wide ace. He holds for 3-2.
Game 4: Another strong forehand winner from Cilic, he is slowly hitting his groove. But Federer on serve is too strong and holds for another quick game for 2-2.
Look at the backhand winner!!
Game 3: Game of the match! It lasted 9 minutes and 23 seconds.
Cilic had served well but finds himself facing a break point after deuce. Saves it with a ‘Hail Mary’ ace, just on the line for second deuce. He gets the advantage when Federer shoots a backhand long but fails to convert with another hit at the net.
Third deuce and this game is already at 7 minutes.
Deuce No 4 and Cilic smacks a forehand winner as Federer leaves a huge part of the court exposed.
Fifth deuce, courtesy a exquisite backhand winner down the line from Federer.
A solid rally and Federer dances cross court, sending one just long on forehand.
And it is big, vital hold for Cilic!! Federer has knocked on in the net and it will be a huge sigh of relief for the sixth seed!
Game 2: Cilic has two break points in Federer’s first service game! A smooth backhand winner has Federer short.
But the Swiss ace saves both – with an ace and crisp forehand down the line. He manages to hold, forcing errors from Cilic. He blows a clutch moment away, could prove costly given the way the match is headed.
Game 1: Cilic serves much better to hold for 1-0.
Time for the second set.
A look at the stats from the first set. Federer wins double the points with a superb first serve percent. He ran away with it.
Game 8: Federer serving for the set. Cilic creams a running forehand to make sure this isn’t a love hold. And then comes an ace, and then another and a back hand error from Cilic gives him the set.
Federer takes the first set 6-2 in 24 minutes.
Game 7: Cilic serving to stay in the set, starts with two aces and holds to love. Much better serving from the Croat.
Game 6: Quick, love hold from Federer again, with a sweet ace. This set is going to be over rather quick, no? 5-1
Game 5: The Cilic we know is returning? A cracking ace, finally and much more commanding show at the net for a winner. Some unforced errors from Federer this time, and Cilic gets his first game of the match. 4-1.
Game 4: Another quick service game for Federer, but Cilic shows some spark with a solid forehand winner. He will need a lot more of those. 4-0.
Game 3: Federer is a double break up and it has only been 3 games!
Cilic’s own unforced errors not helping matters and he changes his racquets down 0-30.
But that doesn’t change much as Federer gets 3 break points. He saves the first with a backhand winner as Federer slips at the baseline.
But he sends the ball long and goes down 0-3 in the first set. Federer all over this match already!
Game 2: A quick, love hold follows as Federer gets a 2-0 lead. Cilic trying to mix up his returns but the forehand is too strong.
Game 1: Federer breaks in the very first service game!
Gets a break point off a backhand winner even and then Cilic fudges an overhead smash to give first blood to the defending champion.
It’s time! Cilic has won the coin toss and elected to serve first. Here we go...
The final will be played under a closed roof as the heat policy is implemented. It is 38 degrees Celsius in Melbourne. Advantage Federer?
Fun Facts about Federer vs Cilic:
- Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will be playing each other in their second Grand Slam final. The Swiss great breezed past the Croatian in straight sets at last year’s Wimbledon final but a tearful Cilic played in pain from a nasty foot blister. He had previously conquered Federer in three sets in the semi-finals on the way to his 2014 US Open triumph. Overall, Federer leads 8-1, and 3-1 at Slams.
- Federer at 36 is bidding to win a third Major title after turning 35. Australian great Ken Rosewall is the only other man to have won a Slam title after his 35th birthday in the post-1968 Open Era, at 37 years old in the 1972 Australian Open
- Cilic is the first Croatian man or woman to play in an Australian Open final and is bidding to become the country’s first multiple major winner ahead of Goran Ivanisevic and Iva Majoli, who won one each. Ivanisevic has played in more major finals – four to Cilic’s three.
- If Federer wins the final in straight sets he will equal Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles at three without dropping a set through the tournament. It would be the second time for Federer at the Australian Open after powering through the 2007 event without losing a set.
- Federer and Cilic practised together last month when they discovered, by accident, they were holidaying together in the Maldives. “It was just the two of us and we were both looking for a hitting partner and it happened that we were there,” Federer said. “We actually went to practise twice for 45 minutes. It was great fun. No coaches, no nothing, just the two of us on the court hitting balls. It was just nice and laid-back.”
Only Marin Cilic stands between Roger Federer and a 20th Grand Slam title as an injury-ravaged Australian Open staggers to its Sunday final at Melbourne Park.
The 36-year-old continues to defy the years and attrition rate to reach his 30th Grand Slam decider and a shot at his sixth Australian crown. The Swiss is yet to drop a set and five of Federer’s six matches have finished on or under two hours and he has been on court for a total of 10hr 50min, some 6hr 13mins less than Cilic.
However, Cilic is a Grand Slam winner himself, and had defeated Federer in the semi-finals en route his 2014 US Open triupmh. Can he repeat that? Or will Federer prove to be too strong for him?