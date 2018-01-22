Australian Open

Video: Roger Federer gets emotional while thanking fans after his 20th Grand Slam

The defending champion dropped his only sets of the tournament before completing a 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Cilic.

Edgar Su / Reuters

A tearful Roger Federer surged home to beat Marin Cilic in five riveting sets and win his sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Swiss defending champion dropped his only sets of the tournament before completing a 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over the sixth seeded Croatian in 3 hrs 3 mins.

Federer, playing in his 30th Grand Slam final, joined Novak Djokovic and Australian great Roy Emerson as joint top for the most Australian Open men’s titles.

“I’m so happy it’s unbelievable. This is a dream come true, the fairytale continues for me,” Federer said at the presentation.

“After the great year last year, it’s incredible,” the 36-year-old added as he broke down in tears. “This is what you live for, to one day experience these moments.

“This one tonight reminded me more of 2006 here when I beat Marcos Baghdatis in the final and had a great run to the final and was a huge favourite going in,” he later explained.

“I was keeping the composure and I was just so relieved when everything was said and done and I think I felt the same way tonight and that’s why I couldn’t speak, it was terrible.”

Federer added to his already imposing win-loss record in Melbourne and is now 94-13. His overall his Grand Slam mark stands at 332-52.

Despite his latest triumph, he will remain world No.2 behind Nadal, with Cilic moving to a career-high three.

“It was an amazing journey to come to the final. It could have been the best two weeks of my life, but Roger played a great fifth set,” said Cilic, who was chasing his second major title after winning the 2014 US Open.

“I want to thank my team, you’re unbelievable. We worked hard for this year, hopefully we will lift these trophies in the future.”

Federer now leads Cilic 9-1 with his only defeat coming in the semi-finals of the 2014 US Open.

WATCH:

