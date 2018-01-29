Australian Open

Rohan Bopanna showed he is still a title contender when he steps on court at a Grand Slam

Bopanna and Babos lost the mixed doubles final 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 to Pavic and Dabrowski in a match which lasted one hour and eight minutes.

by 
Australian Open

It was a scorching day in Melbourne, with the temperature climbing to 38 degrees near the 4.00 pm start of the match. That might explain partly why the green seats in Rod Laver Arena were mostly empty with only a scattering of fans cheering on the two pairs. That was disappointing to see, considering how exciting and swift doubles tennis is, and how entertaining the rallies can get. The higher (cheaper) rows did start to fill in as the match went on, but the attendance was still inadequate for such a high-quality match.

Inside the arena, under the closed roof, it was a relatively quiet and sultry afternoon, a calm setting before the storm of the men’s singles final coming up in a few hours between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic. For those who made the wise decision to get to Rod Laver Arena early to watch this match, the reward was watching four of the world’s best doubles players – two of whom had already won a title here this weekend – in action.

Bopanna and Babos, seeded fifth, faced eighth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski from Canada and Mate Pavic – the first of two Croats to play a final on Laver today. Pavic had won the men’s doubles the day before with Austrian partner Oliver Marach; the pair had defeated Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the quarterfinals. Babos had won the women’s doubles with Kiki Mladenovic of France. Dabrowski, on the other hand, had partnered Bopanna last year to win the French Open mixed doubles title.

The doubles world is a small one.

Bopanna served first to start the match and held easily. It was Dabrowski whose serve proved the most fragile in the early part of the match. In her very first service game, she faced a couple of breakpoints. Bopanna and Babos converted the second one to go up 3-1.

Bopanna’s shouts of “You” to his partner, and Babos’ Monia Seles-like grunts added some intensity to a match where the drama was mostly limited to the rallies. One exception came in the fifth game of the first set when the umpire stopped a point in the middle of a rally right after Babos ducked to avoid being hit by a Bopanna shot.

The umpire gave the point to their opponents, on the grounds that Bopanna had crossed Babos before hitting the ball. A brief discussion between the Indian and the chair umpire followed, but in the end, it didn’t matter because they won the game anyway. They broke Dabrowski again in the eighth game to take the first set 6-2 in 24 minutes. Bopanna’s big serve and swift interception of volleys at the net dominated the match for a while.

When Dabrowski won her first service game in the second set, a Canadian fan near me began to chant Canada’s national anthem. It’s easy to forget during a doubles match that the individual players belong to different countries, but whatever gets fans involved in these contests is good.

Dabrowski and Pavic won the second set 6-4, taking the match to a Super Tiebreak where the pair that wins 10 points first, with a difference of two, takes the match, and, in this case, the trophy. In the tiebreak, Pavic in upped his level, playing more aggressively, serving bigger, and hitting the ball as hard he could to his female opponent. The pair from Canada and Croatia went up 5-2.

But Bopanna and Babos fought hard to level the tiebreak at 6-6. The match at this point was dead even. It was a fun tiebreak to watch with the momentum switching back and forth rapidly and everyone getting more involved.

A passing shot down the line gave Bopanna and partner match point. Pavic saved it with an ace. He followed it up with another ace to give his team a match point of their own. Perhaps fittingly in a tournament where the women have outshone the men, this match concluded when Dabrowski, who had seemed to be the “weakest” player an hour ago, hit a forehand winner. She and Pavic won the tiebreak 11-9 in just over an hour. It was too soon! I could have watched some more doubles.

During the trophy presentation, Pavic told his opponents that hopefully they would come back here and “try to do better,” which drew some laughs from both the fans and their sporting opponents, including Bopanna.

India’s best prospects – in doubles – currently lie with Bopanna, who is ranked 19 in the world. Even though he turns 38 in March, and Indian tennis will soon have to look towards younger players.

But he did win three titles in 2017. For now, Bopanna is a title contender every time he steps onto a court with a doubles partner. This Australian Open was no different. The Indian had an excellent tournament to set things up for the rest of the season.

If Sunday’s mixed doubles final somehow felt like an opening act for the real show that was to come later in the evening, that does not tell the whole story of how hard the players work, the brilliant skills they possess, or how enjoyable it is to watch.

The match was an experience in itself. Dabrowski summed things up pretty well in her speech, “Doubles is really awesome. It’s a totally different vibe.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.