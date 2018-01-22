ATP rankings: Paes breaks into doubles top-50, Bhambri rises to World No 118

Leander Paes on Monday returned to the top-50 in the world rankings, courtesy a Challenger title win at the Newport Beach. He jumped 14 places to 47 in the latest rankings.
Paes had partnered American James Cerretani for the Newport Beach tournament, which fetched him 125 ranking points.
This week he is playing at the USD 125,000 Dallas event, for which he has partnered Briton Joe Salisbury. Rohan Bopanna is India’s top-ranked doubles player at number 20 after losing a place and is followed by left-hander Divij Sharan, who has gained three places to get to a career-best 45.
In singles, Yuki Bhambri, who lost in the first round Australian Open, gained eight places to reach the 118th spot. Bhambri is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (140, +1), Sumit Nagal (218, -1), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (244, +3) and N Sriram Balaji (391, +2).