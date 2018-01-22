ATP Rankings: Australian Open win takes Federer to within striking distance of world No 1 Nadal

Roger Federer’s victory in the Australian Open has taken him to within 155 points of world No 1 Rafael Nadal in the ATP rankings released on Monday. Nadal, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals in Melbourne, has 9,760 points with Federer on 9,605.
Marin Cilic, who took Federer to five sets in the final, moves up three places to a career-high ranking of third. Chung Hyeon is rewarded for his surprise run to the semi-finals with a 29-place leap to 29th in the world.
Rankings on January 29
1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,760 points
2. Roger Federer (SUI) 9,605
3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,960 (+3)
4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,630 (-1)
5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,610 (-1)