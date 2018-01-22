Mumbai Indians have retained its core, but Rohit Sharma will have to shore up the batting

“We won’t have Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), so that’s a disappointment,” Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani said immediately after the conclusion of the auction.

It was clear early on that the Mumbai Indians would focus on retaining its core, that has brought them considerable success in the franchise-based league over the past decade. While, Harbhajan missed out, Mumbai Indians splurged to keep most of their old guard in place.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was retained, so were dashing all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The team would also spend quite a sum and use their Right to Match cards to keep old members of the Mumbai Indians family – Keiron Pollard and Krunal Pandya – close by.

The retention policy proved a success, but in this desire to keep its core intact, the team compromised on big names. This lack of flash, though, is subjective and only does stick out when compared to franchises such as Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who managed to bag the services of some big name players.

Despite the compulsions, Mumbai Indians have assembled quite a fine team. But, it’s one that could have done with a few more top-order batsmen.

Squad breakdown

Total players: 25

Overseas Players: 8

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis (o), Saurabh Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sharad Lumba.

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard (o), Ben Cutting (o), JP Duminy (o), Tajinder Dhillon, Anukul Roy.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins (o), Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Behrendorff (o), Akila Dhananjaya (o), MD Nidheesh, Mayank Markande, Mohsin Khan.

Strengths

Other than the core, Mumbai invested heavily in the pace department. Left-armers seemed to be where their interests lied. They picked up Australian Jason Behrendorff. The 27-year-old had produced an impressive performance against India in Guwahati last year. His four-wicket haul steered Australia to a comfortable eight-wicket win in the match.

Mumbai have also picked up Delhi left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan and Bangladesh left-arm pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman. With Australia’s right-arm pacer Pat Cummins and Bumrah in the mix, it is the pace battery that is likely to be Mumbai’s biggest strength this upcoming season.

In terms of spin, they might not have a big name in the scheme of things, but Mumbai have secured some talented bunch. Sri Lanka’s Akila Dhananjaya, who had impressed against India last year, is likely to head the spin department along side Krunal. Youngster Rahul Chahar is also part of the roster. He had shown promise with the India Under-19 side last year and should get a chance to prove his worth.

Weaknesses

Over the past few years, Rohit has chosen to bat at No 4 for Mumbai Indians. It’ll be interesting to see what he does this time around. However, considering the make-up of the batting line-up, it is unlikely that he will risk opening the the batting.

Frankly, Rohit is the biggest name when it comes to the batting order. Duminy, Pandya can come down the order than shake things around, but it is Rohit who will have to shore up the middle order. Local boys Siddhesh Lad and Suryakumar Yadav will have to step up and be counted. In Saurabh Tiwary, Mumbai also have a seasoned domestic star.

Mumbai are likely to go with youngster Ishan Kishan as their first choice keeper. Kishan, just 19, is counted as one of India’s rising stars. His first class record is quite impressive. It will be interesting to see how he translates that in the IPL.

Kishan is also set to be one of Mumbai’s openers. Trinidadian Evin Lewis is likely to partner Kishan in the opening slot. Lewis has become a regular opener for West Indies in the limited-overs format and has notched up a couple of impressive performances recently. He also made quite a splash in the Bangladesh Premier League in December.

Tare can also come in as an opener if needed.

Ideal playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Evin Lewis (o), Siddhesh Lad, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, JP Duminy (o), Hardik Pandya, Keiron Pollard (o), Krunal Pandya, Pat Cummins (o), Jasprit Bumrah.

Prediction for IPL 11

Considering that the team has retained its core, it is unlikely that there will be a rebuilding process. The team will aiming for a place in the final, a play-off berth seems a realistic target.