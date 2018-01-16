Premier League

Premier League: Clucas stuns Arsenal to lift Swansea from relegation zone

Petr Cech’s awful mistake and two goals from Sam Clucas condemned Arsenal to a shock 3-1 defeat at Swansea.

by 
Twitter/@premierleague

Petr Cech’s awful mistake and two goals from Sam Clucas condemned Arsenal to a shock 3-1 defeat at Swansea as the resurgent hosts climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone on Tuesday.

Arsenal goalkeeper Cech horribly miscued an attempted clearance that allowed Jordan Ayew to give Swansea a crucial 61st-minute lead.

Nacho Monreal had put Arsenal 1-0 up, but Clucas levelled before the midfielder sealed the victory with Swansea’s third goal in the 86th minute.

The result leaves Gunners manager Arsene Wenger still searching for his first away win of 2018, despite a debut for substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan following his move from Manchester United.

Arsenal have won only one of their last five league games.

With Liverpool winning at Huddersfield, sixth-placed Arsenal are now languishing eight points adrift of the top four, leaving them with an uphill task to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The arrival of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, set to sign on Wednesday’s transfer deadline day, can’t come soon enough for Wenger.

The result also completes remarkable back-to-back victories for Swansea, who have transformed their season with three wins in five league games under new boss Carlos Carvalhal.

Emboldened by their dramatic victory over Liverpool, Swansea pressed Arsenal in the early stages and immediately created opportunities.

A long ball from Kyle Naughton was taken on by Nathan Dyer and when the winger found Ayew his deflected shot screwed past the post with Cech stranded.

Dyer’s service then caused further panic for Arsenal in their goalmouth and it needed a smothering block by Hector Bellerin to deny Alfie Mawson as he lunged at the far post.

Arsenal settled and enjoyed extended periods of possession, but were unable to create openings and appeared vulnerable when the home side counter-attacked from deep.

Only a late tackle by Gunners defender Mohamed Elneny prevented Clucas from surging through inside the box in the 15th minute, but the Swansea appeals for a penalty looked optimistic at best.

Miserable night

Arsenal continued to appear vulnerable, but just when it appeared they were likely to fall behind they took the lead through a classy goal from Monreal after 33 minutes.

Mesut Ozil played a teasing cross to the far post and Monreal had read the German’s intentions, arriving late to steer the ball past Lukasz Fabianski for his fourth goal of the season.

It may have been far less than Swansea deserved, but within a minute they were level through Clucas.

Ozil was guilty of being shrugged off the ball too easily in his own half, enabling Mawson to carry the ball forward.

The centre-back slipped a neat pass to Clucas who drew the keeper and fired home the equaliser.

It should have got worse for Arsenal moments later when Leroy Fer beat two players on a swift charge out of defence, but the Dutchman then finished with a tame shot, comfortably saved by Cech.

The second half followed much the same pattern as the first, with Swansea content to soak up pressure from an ineffective Arsenal and break from turnovers.

Wenger sent on Mkhitaryan for his debut just past the hour, but the Armenian had no time to touch the ball before Swansea took a dramatic lead through Ayew.

There appeared to be no hint of danger for Cech when Shkodran Mustafi played the ball back, but the keeper sliced his clearance straight to Ayew and the striker made him pay dearly for his error.

Arsenal looked ragged and almost fell further behind when Dyer hit a shot that skimmed the base of the post.

With four minutes left, Clucas made it a miserable night for Wenger when he scored at the near post following a surging run by Ayew.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?

Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.

Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.

But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.

For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.

But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?

Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.

While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.

But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.

On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.

With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.